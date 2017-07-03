Verify: Is there an EBT website outage?

021711-EBTcard.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Several viewers reached out to KREM 2 after they did not receive their EBT checks.



Downdetector.com shows quite a few people from around the country did not receive their checks either. The site shows there is a current outage.

An EBT card is used by those who receive food assistance and it is used like a debit card to purchase food.

Kelly Stowe with the Washington Department of Social and Health Services said the Economic Services Administration, which handles the money at DSHS, is currently unaware of any outages. They said they are looking into it, after KREM 2 brought it to their attention.

Stowe said if there was an outage, ESA would be getting several calls from EBT retailers and clients, which they have not.

As for downdetector.com, Stowe was not able to say where the site was getting its information to report an outage. She said it may be based on comments posted by EBT clients but said it is not a reliable source.

For those clients having difficulties with their cards, Stowe said DSHS may still be reviewing their benefits eligibility. The first and last day of the month is when benefits are reviewed, making it their busiest time.

So, is there an outage? No.

If you have not received your EBT check or are having difficulty with your card, Stowe said you should call your case worker or call 877-501-2233 to find out the status of your eligibility.

