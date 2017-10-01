VERIFY: Is DirecTV refunding offended customers of NFL protests?

Sep 24, 2017; London, Middlesex, ENG; Thirteen Baltimore Ravens players kneel as the US National Anthem is played before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravensat Wembley Stadium. (Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Steven Flynn, WXIA)

QUESTION:

Is DirecTV refunding NFL Sunday ticket packages subscriptions due to the national anthem protests?

ANSWER:

Yes, customers can get a refund if they cancel their subscription citing the NFL national anthem protests.

SOURCES:

DirecTV customer service representatives

PROCESS:

On Tuesday evening, plenty of social media users started sharing their experiences about canceling their DirecTV football package subscription and getting a refund for it.

WUSA9 News spoke with two customer service representatives who both said the those wishing to cancel their NFL Sunday ticket package can get a refund if they cite the national anthem protests as the reason.

One rep said the TV provider was offering an extended grace period for refundable cancellations up until September 24. The original refundable cancellation was September 9, 2017.

WUSA9 researchers reached out to AT&T, the company that owns DirecTV and the NFL for a statement and they have not yet responded.

DirecTV reps encourage subscribers to reach out to customer services to see if they are eligible for a refund following cancellations based on their specific account.

