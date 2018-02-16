Verify: Do supplements boost the immune system?

sick man , flu, (Photo: Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash.—A new study could change up your self-care routine for when you are feeling under the weather.

Harvard and Yale Science released articles that said time and time again studies have failed to show taking large amounts of vitamin C boosts immune systems as people get sick.

A lot of people reach for vitamin C supplements when they feel a cold or sickness coming on, especially when a lot of those products are market that they will boost the immune system.

Research showed vitamin C is an important part of staying healthy, but loading up on it will not give your immune system a jot and fight off a bug.

Harvard Health officials reported adequate sleep and regular exercise can also be effective at strengthening the immune system.

We heard some great responses and remedy from our viewers on Facebook live!



