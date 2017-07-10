VERIFY: Can Texas secede from the United States?

TYLER - It's been a subject people have been talking about for years now, even more recently, during the 2016 presidential election season.

CBS19's Tashara Parker sought out to verify the question posed online.

QUESTION:

Can Texas legally secede from the United States?

ANSWER:

Texas cannot secede from the Union. The only right Texas has that other states may not, is that Texas can be divided in up to five more states. No states have the right to secede.

SOURCES:

Stephen F. Austin State University - Scott Sosebee, Ph.D - Associate Professor, Texas Historian

