Vacant Trade Winds Motel gets a makeover

Former Trade Winds hotel will now be a Howard Johnson. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Downtown Spokane’s historic Trade Winds Motel’s new makeover is underway and expected to be completed by the spring.

For previous years, the motel was abandoned and rundown. During that time, police responded to criminal activity almost weekly. During clean up, thousands of syringes were found all over the building.

Developer Steven Randolph and his company are renovating the building before it turns into a Howard Johnson’s this spring.

With all of the damage done to the building, the cost to renovate was $3 million.

"There wouldn't be a wall here that didn't have a hole in it. They just went through and kicked holes in it because they wanted to get into all these electrical boxes," said Randolph.

After months of repair work, construction is finally under way.

The historic building has been fixed to maintain the same 50s-style look as much as possible. When complete, the hotel will have 100 rooms.

The restoration is expected to be completed by the end of April.

