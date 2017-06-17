USA Judo Junior Olympic Championship athletes competing in Spokane

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 09: Travis Stevens of the United States (L) celebrates victory in his Quarterfinal bout against Ivaylo Ivanov of Bulgaria during the Men's -81kg bout on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Carioca Arena 2 on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images) (Photo: Ian Walton, 2016 Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 2017 USA Judo Junior Olympic National Championships and International Championships are in Spokane June 16-18.

According to the Spokane Sports Commission, Judo is a self-defense system known to be the most widely practiced martial art in the world and the second most practiced sport across the globe.

Spokane Sports Commission officials said Judo was added to the Olympic games in 1964 and the objective is to takedown or immobilize your opponent.

The event will host Judo athletes from many different countries.

“This event is the biggest of USA Judo’s four national events and it’s great to see a strong representation from Spokane and the Pacific Northwest which has produced several of the top judo players in the United States,” Keith Bryant, USA Judo CEO, said. “We plan to have athletes competing from Canada, Germany, Japan, Mongolia, Singapore and Uganda.”

Officials said Junior Olympic athletes are ages 6-20 and some of them will go on to compete as Olympians. 900 athletes are expected to participate in the championships.

Athletes are competing in the Spokane Convention Center. National events take place Friday and Saturday. International events take place on Sunday.

General admission tickets start at 12 dollars for adults.

