U.S. News & World Report ranks Sacred Heart No. 2 in Washington

Sacred Heart Medical Center (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital is one of the best hospitals in Washington state, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The medical center is ranked No. 2 in the state in the U.S. News 2017-18 Best Hospitals list, and recognized as high performing in eight types of specialties and procedures, according to a Providence release.

The best hospitals rankings are part of U.S. News’ patient portal, designed to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive care.

For the 2017-18 rankings, U.S. News evaluated over 4,500 medical centers in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions, according to the release.

U.S. News’ methods for ranking hospitals include survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience and safety, and quality of nursing care.

You can view the full list on the U.S. News website.

