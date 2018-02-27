U.S. News ranks Washington, Idaho near top of 'Best States' list

(Photo: Robinson, Erin, Custom)

SPOKANE Wash.—People around the Northwest are no strangers to how awesome the Washington and Idaho are.

It will be no surprise that the evergreen state fell in U.S. News’s best states top ten list and Idaho ranked in the top 15.

The Best States ranking of U.S. states drew in data to measure how well states serve their citizens.

The data looked into health care and education, the metrics take into account a state’s economy, the opportunity and quality of life it offers people, its roads, bridges, internet and other infrastructure, its public safety and the fiscal stability of state government, according to U.S. News’s website.

The state that claimed the number one spot was Iowa. Louisiana came in last.



