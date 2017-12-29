TSA delays ID requirements for air travel until October 2018

(Photo: Washington Dept. of Licensing) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

Turns out, you still have time before new ID Requirements kick in for air travel.



The TSA is delaying the start of the REAL ID Act for nine states, including Washington.



The rules were supposed to start next month, making those states use a passport to fly domestically. But now that handful of states received extensions



The date has been pushed back to October 2018.

The federal law requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. Lawmakers passed a measure this year creating a two-tiered licensing system that was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 KING-TV