Troopers targeting tailgaters in emphasis patrol this week

SEATTLE -- Attention tailgaters: State troopers are keeping an extra close eye for you this week.
WSP is holding a tailgating emphasis patrol Tuesday through Thursday.
The patrol said it investigated 9,500 collisions last year caused by drivers following too close.
The fine for tailgating is $136. It goes up to $187 if you caused a crash for following too close.
Troopers remind you to increase your following distance as your speed increases -- especially in wet or foggy weather.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs