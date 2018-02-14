Travel Channel names INW mountains as excellent late season destinations for snowsports

Silver Mountain Resort (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.— Those of us from around the Inland Northwest know that the ski and snowboard mountains in the area are awesome.

The Travel Channel picked up on just how awesome some of those mountains are and included a few in an article.

The Travel Channel named the Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort in Wenachee, Washington and Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho on their ‘10 Excellent Late-Season Ski and Snowboard Destinations’ list.

The article lists the mountains because they are open late into ski and snowboard season and were listed as skier and snowboarders' favorite places to go.



