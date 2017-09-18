Tekoa Community Ambulance raises over $4,000 for Freeman community

Photo: Sara Miller

TEKOA, Wash.— The Tekoa Community Ambulance showed their support for the Freeman community by gathering donations Saturday.

The emergency responders with TCA collected over $3,000 in donations by going around on foot around raising money in the community.

TCA donated $1,000 on top of the money raised during their efforts on Saturday.

The crews originally planned to raise money for those affected by the hurricanes, but decided to keep it local after the incident at Freeman Wednesday.

