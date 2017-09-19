Suspected Freeman HS shooter filed not guilty plea in court Friday

A makeshift memorial grows outside Freeman High School in Freeman, Wash., the day after a deadly shooting, Sept. 14, 2017. (Credit: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspected Freeman High School shooter filed a not guilty plea in court Friday.

Caleb Sharpe, a sophomore, faces one count of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder from the shooting.

Sam Strahan died in the shooting. Another three girls were hurt, though two of them have been released from the hospital.

Sharpe is still charged as a juvenile at this point, though law enforcement officers last week made it clear they plan to try to charge him as an adult.

Court records show a subpoena was also filed for his school records.

Experts said it is typical for defendants to enter not guilty pleas in initial court proceedings.

