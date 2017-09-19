KREM
Close

Suspected Freeman HS shooter filed not guilty plea in court Friday

Lindsay Nadrich , KREM 12:23 PM. PDT September 19, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspected Freeman High School shooter filed a not guilty plea in court Friday.

Caleb Sharpe, a sophomore, faces one count of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder from the shooting.

Sam Strahan died in the shooting. Another three girls were hurt, though two of them have been released from the hospital.

PREVIOUS: Search warrant reveals evidence taken from Freeman suspect's home

Sharpe is still charged as a juvenile at this point, though law enforcement officers last week made it clear they plan to try to charge him as an adult.

Court records show a subpoena was also filed for his school records.

Experts said it is typical for defendants to enter not guilty pleas in initial court proceedings.

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

Local girl writes song in memory of Freeman HS shooting victim

KREM

Here are places where you can donate and support the Freeman community

KREM

Marysville superintendent, survivor help Freeman after shooting

KREM

'Freeman Strong' shirts show support for Freeman community

KREM

Search warrant reveals evidence taken from Freeman suspect's home

KREM

Student says Freeman HS second floor 'back to normal'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories