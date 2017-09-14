KREM 2's Amanda Roley reports from Freeman High School, where the community is coming together to remember the student killed in a school shooting on Sept. 13, 2017.

Homemade memorabilia lined the Freeman High School sign on Thursday, one day after a student opened fire on his classmates, killing Sam Strahan and injuring three others.

One says “Rest in Peace Sam,” while another spells out “Freeman” with the N standing for “Never going to forget Sam’s Bravery.”

Officials said when another student walked into school, armed, and began shooting, Strahan engaged with him and tried to stop him.

He lost his life.

Photo courtesy of Eric Strahan/GoFundMe

"It's definitely a Sam thing to do,” Jayden Materne, a Freeman High School student said. “He always did the right thing and to him that was the right thing. He deserves to be thanked for that."

A GoFundMe account for Sam was initially created months ago to raise money for Sam and his sister to go to college after their father died unexpectedly. Now, the funds will be used to support the family through yet another tragic loss.

Materne said Sam Strahan was known for his kindness toward others.

"He's see me and he's just me this huge high five,” she said. “That was just our thing. Just random high fives. He was a jokester. Definitely a class clown."

"Sam Strahan was a really neat kid. Quiet,” Randy Russell, the superintendent said Thursday at a press conference. “His sister was also here and I'll just leave it at that."