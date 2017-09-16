Montana Grizzlies give Freeman HS students free tickets to football game

MISSOULA, Mont. – Some students at Freeman High School are getting free tickets to see the University of Montana play on Saturday.

After hearing about the shooting at the school, Montana Grizzlies Athletics decided to give out free tickets to some of the students.

According to a Facebook Post, UM alum Mike Freudenthal has a son on the Freeman football team. He decided to load up his truck with Freeman kids and take them to Saturday’s game.

