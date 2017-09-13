Inland Northwest honors Freeman High School victims after shooting

People pray at Valley Real Life Church after a school shooting at Freeman High School left one student dead and three more injured. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.— People across the Inland Northwest on Wednesday honored the memory of the Freeman High School student who was shot and killed earlier that day.

Hundreds of people came out to River Park Square in downtown Spokane, and still more to Valley Real Life Church in Spokane Valley.

Many people there said they "didn't know what to do" so they decided to show they were #FreemanStrong by attending a vigil.

"This is the start of our prayer, this is the beginning of our mourning and our beginning of our love for another and this community," the pastor of Valley Real Life Church said at their service.

He said they had been in contact with members of the church whose lives were "affected dramatically" by the shooting.

A Freeman High School student opened fire Wednesday morning, killing one student and injuring three others. The three surviving victims were in satisfactory condition, according to Sacred Heart Medical Center on Wednesday night.

