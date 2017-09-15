How did the Freeman HS shooter get two guns?

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash --- The Freeman High School suspected shooter had two guns during the shooting, a handgun and an AR-15, according to law enforcement. Several people wanted to know how a 15-year-old got their hands on an assault rifle.

Court documents show the suspected shooter, Caleb Sharpe, told detectives he got the guns from his father’s large gun safe at home.

“It is our understanding that there was a gun safe in the house. We will have to figure it out and go from there,” said Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. “It is always going to be that way as a parent, you need to take care of where you are going to store those things, and how you trust people.”

When detectives questioned the suspect’s father, he told them his son knew the combination to the gun safe, according to court documents.

KREM asked Knezovich if the combination to a gun safe is information a 15-year-old should have at all.

Knezovich said it depends on the teenager and pointed to the fact that growing up, he and his friends always carried guns to hunt.

“None of those guns ever walked into a school, none of those guns ever shot anybody. What’s the difference? Did the gun change? Or did you as a society change? I’ll give you odds that it was you as a society,” Knezovich said.

Documents said the suspect brought an AR-15 rifle and ammunition to school in a large duffle bag, and hid a handgun inside his coat.

When the suspect got to school he said he went to the second floor hallway, took the rifle out of the bag and tried to load rounds in it, according to documents.

The gun immediately jammed and documents said he struggled to load it. That is when he pulled out the handgun and started shooting.

It is illegal for a minor to be in possession of a handgun until they are 21-years-old.

Knezovich said they are looking into all angles, when asked whether or not the gun owner could be facing charges in this case.

The suspect is currently charged with first degree murder and three counts of first degree attempted murder.

