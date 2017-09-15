Here are places where you can donate and support the Freeman community

photo by Alexa Block

United Way of Spokane County has a fundraiser set up to assist the Freeman community. Donations can be made at any of the STCU Banks or mailed to P.O. Box 1954 Spokane, WA 99210. United Way said 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Freeman community.

Brunette Sportswear designed a Freeman strong tee-shirt to sell as a fundraising item. Shirts cost $15. All proceeds go to the victims to help pay for medical expenses and funeral costs. Those shirts can be found at: http://www.bsportswear.com/

Heather Biggs Photography offered free senior photos or homecoming photo shoots to students at Freeman High School. Her Facebook page said she would do as many free shots as she could. People can contact her through her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HeatherBiggsPhotography/

Elite Salon and Spa will hold a cut-a-thon September 24th. All proceeds from haircuts and waxes done that day will go to the Freeman community. More information can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/EliteSalonAndSpa/

Shameless Salon and Spa will be offering haircuts and waxes Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. for donations. All donations will go to Freeman High School victims and their families. More information can be found here: http://bit.ly/2f0hslQ

Tekoa Community Ambulance will be out in the Tekoa community Saturday asking for donations to benefit those affected by the Freeman High School shooting. More about this event can be found on their Facebook page: http://bit.ly/2h8fD6X

A school bus selling corn on the cob and Freeman strong decals on the corner of Hillyard and Everette. All proceeds will go to the freeman community.

Sir Speedy Printing and Marketing Services produced and is giving away free Freeman Strong stickers to express support for the Freeman community.

NBS Promos, Spokane Valley Screen Printing and Jolee Heder designed Freeman strong tee shirts to benefit the victims of the Freeman shooting. The shirts cost $10. The shirts can be found here: http://freemanstrong.storenvy.com/

© 2017 KREM-TV