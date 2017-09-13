Gabrielle Giffords releases statement on Freeman High School shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Congresswoman and co-founder of gun violence prevention organization Americans for Responsible Solutions, Gabrielle Giffords, issued a statement following the shooting at Freeman High School.

Read her full statement below:

“As students across the nation return to school, the last thing they should fear is the sound of gunfire. Far too often, our nation’s schools, which should be places of learning and safety become places of terror and horror.

At Freeman High School today, the lives of students, teachers and their families were altered by a bullet from a gun. We should never accept these horrific acts of violence as routine. Our children deserve better, which is why we must stand together and call on our nation’s leaders to find the courage to take action and keep our children safe.

My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, their families and the first responders. Freeman High School and the entire Spokane community will remain in my thoughts and prayers.”

Americans for Responsible Solutions is an organization created by Giffords and her husband. In January 2011, a gunman shot Giffords in the head, killed six of her constituents and wounded 12 others at an event in Tuscon, Arizona.

According to the Americans for Responsible Solutions website, Giffords believes in the constitutional right of all Americans to safe and responsible gun ownership.

