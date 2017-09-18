KREM
'Freeman Strong' shirts show support for Freeman community

Staff , KREM 8:59 AM. PDT September 18, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.—The community came together and showed their support for those affected by the fatal Freeman High School shooting.

One way people showed their support was by purchasing a "Freeman Strong" t-shirt.

The support showed,the creators of the “Freeman Strong” t-shirts said $16,000 have been raised so far.

The shirts cost $10 and all proceeds will go to the victims and their families.

