Freeman shooting memorial for Sam Strahan to be held Saturday

Photo from KISS 98.1 website (Photo: KREM)

The Freeman community will come together Saturday at University High School to pay their respects to Sam Strahan, the sophomore killed in a school shooting on Sept. 13, 2017.

The Strahan family invited the public to join them for the memorial service at 2 p.m. to be held at the University High School gym.

"The family is so appreciative of the outpouring of love from so many people in this community," the family wrote in a release. "We hope everyone can join them for this celebration."

In the days since the shooting, the Inland Northwest has rallied around the Freeman community. Hundreds attended candlelight vigils the night after it happened, local businesses have donated to the family memorial services, and at the Freeman HS football team's first game since the shooting, they paused for a moment of silence. Alumni have even made "Freeman Strong" shirts that sold out so quickly, they had to pause sales to keep up with production. Washington State University is offering free admittance to anyone from the Freeman community who would like to attend the game on Saturday and a local paper florist enlisted the help of residents to fold flowers for the service.

The memorial service is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Eric Strahan/GoFundMe (Photo: KREM)

© 2017 KREM-TV