Freeman School District Superintendent invites students, parents to meeting after fatal shooting

SPOKANE, Wash.—Freeman School District officials invited parents, students and family to a meeting in the high school gym Thursday night.

Superintendent Randy Russell said the meeting will provide an update on the fatal Wednesday morning shooting.

He said the meeting is meant to provide parents and students an opportunity to discuss specific concerns and thoughts on the incident.

Counseling services will continue to be available to students, parents and staff throughout Thursday and Friday.

Russell thanked the community for their thoughts and ongoing support for the victims, staff and community.

