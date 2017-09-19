Freeman HS purse-snatching suspect appears in court, search continues for second suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. – One of two women suspected of stealing a purse from a worried parent’s vehicle during the Freeman High School shooting made her first court appearance on Tuesday. Two women were caught on surveillance video after the theft going on a $36,000 shopping spree with the stolen credit cards.

Nicole Jensen is accused of stealing the purse of a mother of a Freeman student, then spending more than $36,000 using the victim’s accounts.

Officials said the purse was stolen while the parent was parked on Highway 27 while she rushed to the high school to find her daughter after the fatal shooting.

Jensen was charged with identity theft, forgery, possession of stolen property second degree, third degree theft, and an active Airway Heights warrant for criminal trespass first degree. Prosecutors said she has a lengthy criminal history. Jensen also admitted to being one of the women caught on camera.

Court documents identify the second suspect involved as Renee Mann, but she has not yet been arrested.

KREM 2 reached out to the mom who's purse was stolen. She asked us not to use her name because she wants all of the focus to still be on Freeman High School, not what happened to her. She did tell us though, the purse seen in this surveillance picture is hers.

She says she never thought a car break-in was something she would have to worry about that day and was shocked anyone would do this to someone in a tragic situation.

Thankfully, her daughter was not hurt in the shooting. However, she shared with KREM that it is extremely upsetting that she will never get back the time she lost in the hours after being reunited with her child. Instead of being able to just focus on her daughter and spending time with her after the shooting, she said she had to stop by two banks and make calls to credit card companies and the police to report the theft.

A judge set Jensen’s bail at $50,000 on Tuesday.

