Freeman HS alumni make 'Freeman Strong' shirts

Freeman High School alum Trevor Smith and his friends are making "Freeman Strong" t-shirts that are raising money for families of the victims in Wednesday's school shooting.

The shirts are $10 and all proceeds will go to the families of the victims.

Smith said the money will go to help with medical bills and funeral costs.

They launched a website to sell the shirts and within three hours, he said they had raised $1,500, and that number continues to climb.

In fact, another Freeman High alum offered to buy every Freeman High School student a shirt.

“Since being from the school from preschool all the way up to senior year they've given me so much in my life that it's time to give back to them,” Smith said.

"I wanted to help out but I didn't know how,” said Jaynee Nelson. “That's when Trevor posted on his story and was like help me make t-shirts and I was like let me in, let me help, let's do this.”

Smith said he expects the students to get their shirts within the next week. Anyone who is not a student will have pick up locations for the t-shirts.

