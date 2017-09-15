KREM
Freeman Strong: Community to rally together at football game Friday night

KREM 2's Tom Sherry celebrates the Freeman strong spirit.

Staff , KREM 5:59 PM. PDT September 15, 2017

FREEMAN, Wash. – Just days after a fatal shooting at Freeman High School, their football team plans to take to the field under the Friday night lights.

KREM 2’s Tom Sherry will visit Freeman HS Friday night for the game, for a chance for the community and kids to come together and celebrate Freeman Strong.

It is a special Tom’s Tailgate honoring the Freeman community.

The Freeman community is welcome to join Tom Sherry at 4 p.m. Friday night at Freeman High School. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and you'll be able to watch on KREM 2. We also plan to carry the entire game online

Previously, the Clarkston at Lewiston game had won the normal Tom’s Tailgate vote, however KREM 2 decided to change locations to honor Freeman HS after the shooting.

Both Clarkston and Lewiston high schools will still receive the $222 donation from KREM2.

We would love to see photos from all local games Friday night of how students and staff are Freeman Strong!

Just tweet using the hashtag #FreemanStrong and #TomsTailgate, email pics@krem.com or upload them here.

