KREM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Freeman community stays strong for 3 surviving victims of school shooting

KREM 2's Ryan Simms gets an update on the three students injured in the Freeman High School shooting.

Staff , KREM 11:30 PM. PDT September 14, 2017

FREEMAN, Wash. – The Freeman community is rallying around the three teenage girls shot by one of their own classmates on Wednesday.

Emma Nees, Jordyn Goldsmith and Gracie Jensen were all hurt after a suspect entered Freeman High School and opened fire.

Another student, Sam Strahan, died in the shooting.

RELATED: Sam Strahan remembered as ‘true hero' after Freeman HS shooting

The three surviving victims were all in satisfactory condition as of Thursday, according to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

 

 

Their parents issued a joint statement that said they felt “blessed and lucky” in their darkest hour to have the support of the community, but still felt the loss of the student who did not make it.

“Our hearts are breaking for another family in our community who lost their son,” they wrote in the statement. “We are keeping Sam’s family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The families also asked for privacy during this difficult time.

"It was great to see all three girls smile and I got to give each of them a hug and a kiss and tell them I love them," said Superintendent Randy Russell to reporters on Thursday before a meeting with students and parents. "To see their parents or grandparents in high spirits and see them in great spirits, I think is uplifting to everybody."

Students on Thursday night after a community meeting at the high school said one of the girls injured had just joined the cheerleading squad. Another is interested in writing and took a journalism class.

Freeman School District students will return to class Monday.

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories