Freeman community stays strong for 3 surviving victims of school shooting

Students at Freeman High School hug at a community meeting on Thursday, just one day after a student opened fire in the building, killing one and injuring three others.

FREEMAN, Wash. – The Freeman community is rallying around the three teenage girls shot by one of their own classmates on Wednesday.

Emma Nees, Jordyn Goldsmith and Gracie Jensen were all hurt after a suspect entered Freeman High School and opened fire.

Another student, Sam Strahan, died in the shooting.

RELATED: Sam Strahan remembered as ‘true hero' after Freeman HS shooting

The three surviving victims were all in satisfactory condition as of Thursday, according to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

For the 1st time, Freeman schools identified shooting victims.They are Emma Nees, Jordyn Goldsmith &Gracie Jensen.Each in satisfactory cond pic.twitter.com/8qzPO8zFB1 — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) September 15, 2017

Their parents issued a joint statement that said they felt “blessed and lucky” in their darkest hour to have the support of the community, but still felt the loss of the student who did not make it.

“Our hearts are breaking for another family in our community who lost their son,” they wrote in the statement. “We are keeping Sam’s family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The families also asked for privacy during this difficult time.

"It was great to see all three girls smile and I got to give each of them a hug and a kiss and tell them I love them," said Superintendent Randy Russell to reporters on Thursday before a meeting with students and parents. "To see their parents or grandparents in high spirits and see them in great spirits, I think is uplifting to everybody."

Students on Thursday night after a community meeting at the high school said one of the girls injured had just joined the cheerleading squad. Another is interested in writing and took a journalism class.

"It's going to be hard for students & staff to be back on Monday... you're going to have to lean on each other." - Freeman SD superintendent pic.twitter.com/cLWC022wvs — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) September 15, 2017

Freeman School District students will return to class Monday.

© 2017 KREM-TV