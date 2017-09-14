Fifth Harmony dedicates Spokane show to those affected by Freeman High School shooting

Fifth Harmony performs during the 92nd annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the National Mall's Ellipse December 4, 2014 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, This content is subject to copyright.)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Fifth Harmony paid tribute to those affected by the Freeman High School shooting during their Spokane performance Wednesday night.

The group was preforming at the Spokane County Interstate Fair when they dedicated their show to the victims and families of the Freeman High School tragedy.

The group Tweeted a message to the Spokane community showing their support.

“Spokane, our hearts are hurting for your beautiful city. We love you and are dedicating tonight’s show to the victims of today’s tragic events, their family and friends, and everyone at Freeman High School,” said the Tweet.





Video courtesy of Christina Ward.

© 2017 KREM-TV