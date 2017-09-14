Families send their love to Freeman HS after fatal shooting
KING 5's Alex Rozier reports on how one family had the Freeman community rally behind them years ago when they lost one of their own, and now they are repaying the favor after a fatal shooting at the high school. (9/14/17)
KREM 8:04 PM. PDT September 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Police: Fire in London subway was 'terrorist incident'Sep 15, 2017, 1:15 a.m.
-
Freeman shooting survivors upbeat, thankful says…Sep 14, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
-
Two Spokane Police officers struck by vehicle;…Sep 15, 2017, 3:50 a.m.