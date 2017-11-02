Court docs reveal texts, Snapchats accused Freeman HS shooter sent

WARNING: The details in this story could be considered disturbing.

SPOKANE, Wash.—Court documents released Thursday offered new details about the Freeman High School shooting.

Court documents said friends of the accused shooter, Caleb Sharpe, told authorities about getting strange requests and messages from him before the incident.

One friend told officials the suspected shooter would send strange text messages asking him to get the shooter “foil, fuse and gasoline.”

Another friend said the accused shooter asked him through a text message if he would get the shooter some things for ‘gardening.’ The suspect told his friend that the items would be illegal if put together and one of the items was Sulfur, according to court documents.

The suspect asked another friend, T.M.H., to buy his pistol the day before the shooting because he needed money, reports said. She said she would talk to the suspect often in class and on Snapchat.

T.M.H. told authorities the suspected shooter told her that he needed $100 to replace a toaster oven he broke by making a bomb. She said the accused shooter would often talk about bombs.

A friend of the suspect identified as C.O.M. said she was also in regular contact with him on Snapchat.

Reports said she showed investigators a disturbing Snapchat conversation with the suspect were the suspect told C.O.M. the thoughts in his head mostly involved a gun or a knife.

According to court documents, on the same phone C.O.M. showed authorities a message from the suspect that he needed to do something to “prove himself.” In the same messages, he told her that “nobody will get hurt.”

Investigators reported they found a notebook inside the suspect’s bedroom that had several disturbing handwritten notes in it.

