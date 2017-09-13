Community rallies around Freeman after tragedy

SPOKANE, Wash.— The Inland Northwest community rallied around Freeman after a fatal high school shooting.

Multiple local businesses offered to hold fundraisers or open their doors for those affected.

Chaps Diner and Bakery closed their doors to the public the day after the shooting and invited the Freeman school community and first responders to gather there and be together.

“We are a Freeman family,” Chaps posted on their Facebook Wednesday night.

Chaps said in a Facebook post that their services to the Freeman community would be free from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Two local flower shops are also giving back to the Freeman community.

Bloem and Rose and Blossom are holding fundraisers to purchase flowers for those affected by the shooting. People can pledge any amount toward the purchase of flowers and gifts. The gifts and flowers will be given to those affected Thursday.

Bloem florist, Beth Holloway, said their flower shop was more than willing to step in and help.

