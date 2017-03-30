Tornado tipped over RVs in Monroe, confirms Weather Service

Two RVs were blown over by a localized, tornado-like event in Monroe, Wash., March 30, 2017.

The National Weather Service in Seattle confirmed an "EF-0" tornado briefly touched down in Monroe Thursday morning.

The tornado tipped over two RVs onto their sides. There were no immediate reports of injuries.



"The maximum wind gusts in an EF-0 tornado range between 65-85 mph," said KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery. "It's the lowest on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) tornado scale."

The tornado touched down around 10:30 a.m. at Speedway RV Center, about a mile south of the intersection of Highway 522 and Highway 2. Security cam footage shows what appears to be a thin tornado moving through the lot, knocking the RV trailers over.

Minor damage was also seen outside some nearby homes as items were blown around, including a trampoline that almost ended up in a nearby lake and a canoe that crashed into a fence.

"Equipped with radar is a velocity meter which measures rotation in the atmosphere," said Dery. "Right around 10:30 a.m. you can kind of make out a little disturbance that moved through the Monroe area. Not much, but it might be one of those spin-up tornado events. And that could have certainly caused some of that wind damage."

Dery says one of the things that determined whether this was a tornado is the damage pattern. The National Weather Service sent a survey team to assess the damage and made the tornado determination.

