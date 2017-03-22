Three years after Oso, the pain is still raw

A massive landslide in Oso, Wash., killed 43 people on March 22, 2014.

Three years after the deadliest landslide in U.S. history, the communities of Oso and Darrington are slow to heal.

"It's still raw. We drive right by it every day," said Dayne Brunner.

Forty-three people were killed on March 22, 2014, when one square mile of an unstable hill collapsed, sending mud and debris across the North Fork of the Stillaguamish River engulfing the Steelhead Drive neighborhood.

Brunner lost his sister Summer Raffo in the landslide. He and others dug for days before eventually finding Summer's body still in the driver's seat of her car.

"They say time heals everything, but it really doesn't. It's still there," he said.

Forty-nine homes and other structures were destroyed.

The tragedy tore families apart and crippled the local economy of Darrington during the State Route 530 closure. Many families have also since moved away.

"We've had some recovering in our economic development, but still not back to where we were," said Dan Rankin, Mayor of Darrington. Rankin was re-elected after the landslide. During the recovery efforts, he served as a voice of strength for the community.

"We were a tight-knit community before. That glue really got hard. It really got us glued together," he said.

Rankin is among those pitching the North Stillaguamish Valley Economic Redevelopment Plan as a way to stimulate the local economy.

A groundbreaking for a public memorial at the slide site is set for June.

"Nobody just says 'Hi' anymore. You're closer with everybody now," said Brunner. "When you go through an event like this, you have to be."

