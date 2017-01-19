Three car injury collsion on US-195

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

SPANGLE, Wash. – One person is injured after a three car collision on SR-195 two miles north of Spangle.

A Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on SR-195. A Chevrolet Aveo and a Chevrolet Impala were Northbound on SR-195 and stuck in the median when a Toyota Camry left the road to the median, striking the Chevrolet Aveo while drivers of both the Aveo and Impala were out of their vehicles.

The driver of the Aveo was injured and transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. The driver of the Camry, as well as the driver of the Impala were not injured.

Washington State Patrol said the cause of the accident was driving too fast for conditions.

Both the Camry and Aveo were totaled. The Impala had no damage and was driven from the scene.

