Three bombs found near middle school in Hillsboro park

KGW 10:32 AM. PDT March 14, 2017

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- Three bombs have been found inside a park located across the street from Raymond Arthur Brown Middle School in Hillsboro.

The bomb squad has been called to Reedville Creek Park, located at 7500 Southeast Francis Street, according to Hillsboro Police.

Geoff Pursinger of the Hillsboro Tribune reports that the Hillsboro Police Department said five bottles with explosive material inside were found at the park. The bottles were likely left by kids and are of no threat to the public, police told Pursinger.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

