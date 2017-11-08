The ultimate guide for Garth Brooks concert goers

Getty Images: Ethan Miller

SPOKANE, Wash.— The Garth Brooks concerts are right around the corner and many people with tickets said they were excited to see him in Spokane once again.

Spokane Arena has some important information for anyone who will be attending any of the concerts on Nov. 9-12 and 14: Before each concert starts the doors at the arena will be opening 90 minutes before each performance.

The arena recommended people arrive two hours before the concert begins to give themselves time to get into seats before the first note rings on stage.

Parking lots at the arena will also be very limited and once they are full, concert goers will be directed to park somewhere else. Parking will be $15 with cash or credit.

Anyone using a taxi service, Uber or Lyft will need to be dropped off at the turnout on the corner of Howard and Mallon, across from the Flour Mill.

For those who will be taking the bus to the venue, Spokane Transit Authority buses 1, 27 and 39 will be running from the STA Plaza downtown to the Spokane Arena.

There will be additional bus routes added to help get concert goers to the arena in time. More information about those routes can be found here.

Traffic will be heavy in the area, so people should also keep that in mind.

Security will also be tight: people will be subject to metal detectors and large bags or purses will not be allowed, if you can bring a small clutch or purse.

There is also a list of several things you cannot bring inside the venue including audio or video recorders, weapons of any kind, food and drinks, laser pointers, animals that are not service animals, fireworks and noisemakers.

The security measures are all to make sure everyone has a fun, but also safe experience.

The arena also urged anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it.

© 2017 KREM-TV