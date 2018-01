Photo: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash. – Iconic American rock band The Doobie Brothers will take the Spokane Arena stage alongside Grammy-winning band Steely Dan.

The Spokane Arena announced that the bands will make their Summer of Living Dangerously Tour stop on Thursday, June 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are $39.50, $69.50, $89.50 and $125.00.



