High school seniors Brett Herrick, Catherine Dillon and Avery Elsberry are trying to make feminine hygiene products more available to women who can't afford them. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

BOISE - Some local high school seniors are trying to make feminine hygiene products more available to women who can't afford them.

Brett Herrick, Catherine Dillon and Avery Elsberry said they were shocked to find out women can't use food stamps to buy tampons and pads.

"They're so expensive so it's kind of that choice between 'Do I want to feed myself or my family or do I want to stay clean,'" Dillon said.

"I just think it's super unfair because we don't have a choice whether we get it or not get it," Elsberry said. "So if you don't have the proper resources to deal with it or handle it the right way it's not fair."

Other hygiene products not covered by food stamps include toilet paper, tooth paste and diapers. But the teens say those types of donations are common.

"You don't see a lot of feminine products because I think most people don't really think of that a like an option to donate," Herrick said.

So the teens came up with the aptly-named Menstruation Station. It started at school for the National Honors Society, and they said people started to show interest so they saw the potential for this idea to grow.

"Tampons and periods and menstruation that's all pretty taboo, especially at high school," said Dillon. "So it was really cool when a couple of guys came up to me 'Hey this is really cool what you're doing how can we get involved?' So we decided to reach out to local businesses and other schools even to see if we can get something going."

There is a donation box at the LunchboxWax salon in Downtown Boise. Anyone interested in starting a station can stop by for more information.

© 2017 KTVB-TV