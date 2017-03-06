COLBERT, Wash. --- Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said a SWAT team supervisor was shot during a standoff in Colbert late Monday night.

The suspect in that standoff was killed. The officer was shot in the shoulder and was in stable condition at last check.

Sheriff Knezovich said the officer has been with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office for more than 15 years.

The standoff started late Monday morning at a home on Colbert Road and Leslie Lane in Colbert. Law enforcement officers responded to a domestic violence call.

According to officials, it was the third time Spokane County Sheriff's deputies had responded to a domestic violence call at the home.

Officials said the suspect came out of the home, and when officers used non-lethal force, he went back inside.

Officials said the suspect later came back outside and started shooting. That's when he was shot and killed.

