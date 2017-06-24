KREM
SVFD: Multiple vehicle fire in Sokane Valley on Knox Avenue

Staff , KREM 4:46 PM. PDT June 24, 2017

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Department officials said they responded to multiple vehicle fire at Pull and Save yard in Spokane Valley on Knox Avenue Saturday afternoon

Fire officials said the fire was towards the back of the lot.  Plumes of smoke were visible from Interstate 90.

 

 

There are no reported injuries.  Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

