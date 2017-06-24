SVFD: Multiple vehicle fire in Sokane Valley on Knox Avenue

Photo: Spokane Valley Fire Department (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Department officials said they responded to multiple vehicle fire at Pull and Save yard in Spokane Valley on Knox Avenue Saturday afternoon

Fire officials said the fire was towards the back of the lot. Plumes of smoke were visible from Interstate 90.

Multiple vehicle fires put out at Spaulding Auto Parts Lot in Spokane Valley. @SpokaneValleyFD investigating pic.twitter.com/cbmoiu8Tdd — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) June 24, 2017

There are no reported injuries. Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

