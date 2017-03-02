(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, Custom)

It may taste like chicken, but it might not be what you’re eating.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation recently conducted an investigation on what’s in the chicken sandwiches at fast food restaurants. A DNA test of chicken at several Subway restaurants found that the “chicken” only contained about 50 percent chicken DNA.

Subway said lab tests it commissioned show its chicken had only trace amounts of soy.

A CBC show reported that tests showed only about half of the DNA from Subway chicken samples was from chicken. The rest was mostly from soy.

After calling the report "false and misleading," Subway followed and said it sent chicken samples to two labs and the results from both found soy protein to be less than 1 percent. the sandwich chain said it used samples from the supplier that provides products to all its Canadian locations. The company said it uses a different supplier in the U.S., but that the recipe for the product is similar. It said soy is an ingredient it uses in the marinade and seasoning for its chicken.

The CBC has stood by its report and said on Wednesday that it tested multiple Subway chicken samples from various locations in southern Ontario. It noted that DNA tests do not reveal the exact amount of chicken in a product, but are a good indicator of its proportion of animal DNA. ]

Their article states Trent University's Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory tested poultry in six popular chicken sandwiches from: A&W, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Tim Horton’s, and Subway.

Subway’s oven roasted chicken scored 53.6 percent chicken DNA, and its chicken strips were found to have just 42.8 percent chicken DNA. The majority of the remaining DNA was soy. The same DNA test found the other fast food chains had close to 90 percent chicken DNA.

In a statement to CBC, Subway said they were concerned over the results and will, “look into this again with our supplier to ensure that the chicken is meeting the high standard we set for our menu.”

The CBC did not immediately respond to Subway's tests.

