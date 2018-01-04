SPOKANE, Wash.— Washington State Park Discover Passes could be a thing of the past for people heading into Washington’s great outdoors.

A recent state report said the way the passes are currently set up causes some confusion and restrictions to pass holders.

Under the current system there different fees and registration processes for different vehicles, activities and access to areas. The $30 yearly fee only gives people access to the parks themselves. That means if people wanted to take ATVs or snowmobiles into the park the riders would need to register those vehicles separately.

On top of the confusion and restrictions, the report said Discover Pass fees aren't cutting it for the agencies that run the state’s parks.

The report offered a solution to these problems: A proposal to charge all Washington state drivers a parks fee when they license their vehicles. This would effectively remove the opt-out option that lets vehicle owners opt-out of the Discover Pass fees.

The report estimates the mandatory fee would charge drivers an additional $7 to $15 when they license their vehicles.



