Study shows Coeur d'Alene most similar U.S. city to Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympics downhill course at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in the mountains of South Korea.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho—When it comes to the Olympics, host cities let the world know their superlatives: friendliest people, sunniest weather, most beautiful scenery and so on, according to a Washington Post article.

This year’s host city PyeongChang, South Korea boasts a little different title. It was the perfect elevation.

The Washington Post set out to find what U.S. cities measured up and two were close to home.

Reports said Coeur d’Alene and Caldwell, Idaho had the closest similarities to PyeongChang.

PyeongChang’s slogan is “Happy 700” which refers to the city’s elevation of 700 meters.

Elevation was not the only thing the article looked at to compare the U.S. cities to the Olympic host city.

The Washington Post looked at topography and population and again the two Idaho cities made the cut.



