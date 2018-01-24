KREM
Close
Closings Alert 16 closing alerts
Weather Alert 20 weather alerts
Close

Study ranks Washington in top 10 most educated states

Tasha Cain, KREM 10:28 AM. PST January 24, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—A recent study could have some Washington state residents feeling smart.

A study published by WalletHub ranked the Evergreen State as the ninth most educated state in America.

Then study looked at a few key factors of what was considered a well-educated population. That was educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

The state that came out on top as the most educated state was Massachusetts.

The study said the least educated state was Mississippi.
 

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories