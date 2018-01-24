Study ranks Washington in top 10 most educated states

Generic image of high school graduation.

SPOKANE, Wash.—A recent study could have some Washington state residents feeling smart.

A study published by WalletHub ranked the Evergreen State as the ninth most educated state in America.

Then study looked at a few key factors of what was considered a well-educated population. That was educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

The state that came out on top as the most educated state was Massachusetts.

The study said the least educated state was Mississippi.



