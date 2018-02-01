Study ranks Spokane as divorce capital of the U.S.

SPOKANE, Wash.— Even though Valentine’s day is right around the corner, a recent study said some Spokane residents might be feeling the love.

A study done by Consumer Advocate ranked Spokane as the number one divorced capital of the United States.

The study analyzed divorce statistics for the largest 200 cities in the country to find which ones had the largest number of divorcees.

Don’t worry if you live there and are married or are planning to tie the knot, there is some good news. Research has shown that the national divorce rate is on the decline.

Spokane ended up at the top of the list after date from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey released 2016 date for marital status information.

The study came out to show that just under 16 percent of Spokane’s adult population was divorced.



