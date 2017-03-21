WSP: Alcohol or drugs involved in fatal Stevens Co. crash

Airbag exploded at a car accident,Car Crash air bag,Airbag work with illuminated (Photo: saravuth-photohut, Custom)

STEVENS CO., Wash. – Authorities said drugs and/or alcohol were involved in a crash that killed one man and injured another on State Route 291 Monday afternoon.

Robert L. Tilley, 66, and 63-year-old Michael B. Wilson were driving northbound on SR-291 about 15 miles north of Spokane. They attempted to pass multiple vehicles in a no passing zone within a curve. The car left the road and rolled several times before coming to rest 50 feet off the roadway.

Tilley was not wearing seat belt. He was transported to Sacred Heart where he died from his injuries.

Wilson was wearing a seat belt. He was airlifted to Sacred Heart and suffered injuries.

Washington State Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

© 2017 KREM-TV