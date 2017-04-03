Weeks later, US-396 still closed near Colville for flooding

Photo: WSDOT

COLVILLE, Wash. --- Highway 395 is still closed between milepost 231.5 and 233, just north of Williams Lake Road near Colville due to flooding.

Washington State Department of Transportation had to close the road back in March after the creek nearby overflowed its banks.

“It’s out of its channel going across the fields and across the road,” explained Al Gilson, the spokesperson for WSDOT. “It’s all because of the amount of water.”

Gilson could not hazard a guess as to when they will be able to reopen the road.

“We also don’t know what’s going on underneath the road,” he said. “We can’t really see what kind of damage has been done.”

Gilson said they would reopen the road when the water recedes but if the road “falls apart,” they must reevaluate.

Officials said signed detours are in place for both directions, using Williams Lake Road and Spanish Prairie Road.

