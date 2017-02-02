US 395 could be named for former House Speaker Tom Foley

Highway 395

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The portion of US 395 that runs through Washington would be called the Thomas S. "Tom" Foley Memorial Highway under a proposal to the Washington Legislature.



The House Transportation Committee was urged Wednesday to support the change by the state commission that has authority over naming roads.



Democratic State Rep. Marcus Riccelli of Spokane says the honor would be fitting for the former House speaker from Spokane who believed strongly in improving infrastructure.



Other sources say Foley secured some $289 million for improvements on the highway over the years.



The memorial recommends the State Transportation Commission approve the name change and erect signs.



In Washington, US 395 runs from the Canadian border north of Colville to the Oregon border south of the Tri-Cities.

