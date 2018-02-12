Two killed after hitting cable while riding ATVs in Stevens County

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. -- Two people died Friday after driving ATVs into a cable.

The Stevens County Sheriff said 27-year-old Ashley Hillyard and 46-year-old Frank Demascio were riding when they hit a cable. The cable hit them in the upper chest and neck areas.



Hillyard is from the Nine Mile area. Demascio is from Spokane.



The two were riding on private property near Riverview Lane.



