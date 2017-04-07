Train derails near Chewelah

Train derailment near Chewelah. (Photo: Bruce Nupp)

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. --- A train derailed Thursday night near Chewelah.

OmniTRAX, the railroad operator, said the train went off the rails at about 10 p.m. on Thursday. They said no one was hurt in the derailment and they were not sure of what caused it.

Stevens County Dispatch said Duncan Road near Chewelah was closed as a result of the derailment.

11 cars ran off the tracks, according to OmniTRAX, but most of them were empty. The cars that were not empty had timber and lumber inside.

OmniTRAX said they hoped to clear the scene by Monday night.

