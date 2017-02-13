Teen convicted of shooting plot sentenced for probation violation

The teen convicted of plotting to kill his classmates in Colville appeared back in court Monday after violating his probation. (Photo: KREM)

COLVILLE, Wash. – The teenager convicted of plotting to kill classmates at Fort Colville Elementary School in 2013 appeared in court Monday after violating his probation.

The now 15-year-old was placed on emergency expulsion from Deer Park High School in January after he involved at least one other student in a plan officials considered unsafe.

Court document state the teen violated his probation by getting expelled from Deer Park High School.

In court Monday, the prosecutor said another student came forward saying the teen had a new plan to kidnap a girl he met in juvenile rehabilitation. The prosecutor claimed the teenager recruited at least one other student and planned to travel to Yakima over the summer to abduct the girl. According to the prosecutor, the teens were talking about cars and weapons until the other student came forward when he realized the teen was serious.

The prosecutor claimed the situation was similar to what the teen did before; saying the teen is the leader and is seeking other kids to help his plan.

In 2013, the teen was caught with another boy, plotting to harm seven of their fellow classmates in elementary school, and kill one of their girlfriends.

Over the course of two weeks, the boys came up with a detailed plan of how they would have killed the girlfriend. They said they wanted to kill her because she was “annoying.” The boy was released from Echo Glen Children’s Center in October and has been on probation since.

The judge sentenced the teen to 30 days at Martin Hall following the probation violation. He can be released for mental health appointments.

“In the days leading up to today, I’ve been very scared, very confused, and I’ve just been going through a lot of pressure. And all I can say is I appreciate you taking the time to hear my case,” the teen said in court Monday.

